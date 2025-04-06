Charles Barkley went through whirlwind of emotions during Auburn's Final Four loss
By Tyler Reed
The Auburn Tigers' incredible season came to a heartbreaking end when the team dropped a classic to the Florida Gators in the Final Four.
Tigers fans were all smiles at halftime as their team had a 46-38 lead over the SEC Tournament champions. However, the second half would not be their friend.
One person who was feeling those halftime vibes was former Tigers star Charles Barkley. However, just like the rest of the fan base, Barkley felt all the emotions in the second half.
The Tigers were outscored 41-27 in the second half, and the 79-73 loss was almost too much for the NBA legend to take.
It's never easy to see your team lose on the big stage, and it has to be worse when there is a camera in your face while it is happening.
Aubrun has been denied another chance at appearing in the national championship. Back in 2019, head coach Bruce Pearl and the Tigers were stunned by the late-game heroics of Kyle Guy and the eventual national champion Virginia Cavaliers.
The Final Four victory over the Tigers was Florida's second win over the program this season. Now, the Gators will be looking for their first national championship since 2007 when they take on the Houston Cougars in the big game.
