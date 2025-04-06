Alex Ovechkin 895 Career Goals Merchandise: How to Buy NHL All-Time Goals Leader Memorabilia, Shirts, Hats, Pucks
Alex Ovechkin cemented himself into the NHL history books by breaking a record many thought would never be broken. Not many players can say they passed Wayne Gretzky on any list, much less the all-time scoring list, but the legendary Washington Capitals' captain has done it.
SHOP ALEX OVECHKIN ALL-TIME GOAL LEADER COLLECTION
Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal against the New York Islanders at the 7:26 mark of the second period, just two days after he scored two goals to tie Gretzky against the Blackhawks.
At 39 years old, Ovechkin is still one of the elite goal scorers in the NHL, with 42 total this season, his 20th year in the league. He has scored at least 50 goals in a season nine times and will be one of the easiest first-ballot Hall of Fame decisions the committee has ever had to make.
The Capitals are happy to still have him, as the team is well on its way to the playoffs with the second-best record in the league. Maybe Ovechkin still has one more Stanley Cup championship run in him as well.
Fanatics has dropped an "NHL All-Time Goals Leader" collection to commemorate this historic achievement that could last a lifetime.
