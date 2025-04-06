Jim Nantz emotional watching Houston Cougars' epic Final Four win
By Tyler Reed
The Men's College Basketball Final Four did not disappoint. The night started with an instant classic between the Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers.
Then, the second semi-final between the Houston Cougars and Duke Blue Devils delivered the best late-game drama of the entire tournament.
RELATED: Houston basketball's insane conditioning explains Duke Final Four upset
In what looked like a Blue Devils victory, Houston stormed back in the final two minutes to punch their ticket to the national championship.
It was an emotional moment for every Cougars fan in attendance, including one fan who has called more Final Fours than any other fan in the building.
Jim Nantz got the chance to experience being a fan during the biggest weekend of college basketball, and it looked like the legendary broadcaster got to soak in every minute.
Nantz's Cougars had to give everything they had to mount what seemed to me an insurmountable deficit.
The Cougars are heading back to the national championship for the first time since 1984, where they would lose to the Georgetown Hoyas.
However, Cougars fans are hoping for a different outcome this time around. Houston will meet the Florida Gators on Monday night in what will undoubtedly be a tense and physical matchup between the two conference champions.
It could be an incredible week for Nantz, who will also be hosting the 2025 Masters Tournament. The week could be a memory unlike any other.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Could Browns really draft Shedeur Sanders with No. 2 overall pick?
MLB: Phillies' owner is a vocal proponent of 'torpedo bats' — and the 'tush push'
FINAL FOUR: UConn basketball star Jana El Alfy's parents travel to Final Four from Egypt
SPORTS MEDIA: 'First Things First' host trolls transfer portal by creating new hilarious portal
VIRAL: Adult film star Abella Danger goes viral after watching Ja Morant's game-winner