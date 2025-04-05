Julio Jones' retirement has fans reminiscing top moments of Hall of Fame career
By Tyler Reed
During his time on the field, there weren't many, if any, better than wide receiver Julio Jones. Jones became an instant favorite during his ten seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.
The two-time All-Pro did not play this past season, which makes the news of his retirement not that surprising.
Yes, one of the greatest receivers of all time has called it a career. Fans of Jones have been celebrating the future Hall of Famer's incredible run in the NFL on social media. The news isn't a shocker, but that still doesn't mean it doesn't hurt those who supported Jones.
Jones, along with former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, created one of the most dangerous duos in the NFL. Falcons fans are reminded every day, but this duo was one epic collapse away from winning a Super Bowl.
There's no question that when Jones is eligible, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection will be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Jones led the league in receiving yards on two separate occasions (2015, 2018), and finishes his career 16th all-time in receiving yards with 13,703 and tied at 61st in touchdown receptions with 66.
The legendary receiver spent the 2023 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he still had four touchdown catches on 11 receptions. Hats off to one of the best to ever do it.
