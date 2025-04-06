Pittsburgh Pirates issue statement over removal of Roberto Clemente logo
By Tyler Reed
If you ever get the chance to visit PNC Park, the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, you will see one of the best ballparks in all of the MLB.
Outside the stadium sits one of the most iconic statues in all of sports. Former Pirates outfielder Roberto Clemente has been forever memorialized with his statue outside of the stadium. Seeing the statue should be a bucket list moment for any baseball fan.
The Pirates have done a wonderful job in keeping Clemente's memory alive; however, one recent move had everyone shaking their head.
The franchise removed Clemente's logo from the right outfield wall to place an advertisement. The news of the logo removal left Roberto Clemente Jr. speechless, as his one-word reply on social media said it all.
However, as Pirates beat writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, the franchise has since made a statement on why they made the change.
Senior vice president of broadcasting and communications for the Pirates, Brian Warecki, made this statement on the advertisement replacing the Clemente logo:
“The 21-foot-high wall that officially bears Roberto Clemente’s name continues to, and will forever, display his No. 21 in two separate locations. The temporary wall sign in question was put in place prior to the 2022 season and was never meant to be a permanent tribute, simply another cap tip to “The Great One." We apologize that we didn’t directly communicate that fact to the Clemente family and our fans.”
It appears the advertisement has been in place for a few seasons, but that doesn't mean the team made the right decision.
