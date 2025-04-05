UConn basketball star Sarah Strong gets praised by Angel Reese
By Josh Sanchez
Sarah Strong committed to the UConn women's basketball program as the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2024, and she has exceeded expectations. Strong wasted no time establishing herself as one of the top freshmen in the country.
Strong, who was the Naismith High School Player of the Year, a McDonald's All-American, and two-time North Carolina Miss Basketball to finish out her high school career, is already racking up the accolades in college.
The 6-foot-2 19-year-old was named a second-team AP All-American, Big East Freshman of the Year, and a member of the first-team All-Big East team.
MORE: UConn basketball star Jana El Alfy's parents travel to Final Four from Egypt
On Friday, Strong and the Huskies took on the top-ranked UCLA Bruins and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Lauren Betts. She did not back down. One person who was paying close attention to the game and who knows what it means to play at a national championship level is former LSU star and current WNBA sensation Angel Reese.
Reese took to social media to praise Strong shortly after halftime.
That's some high praise from a player of Reese's caliber.
MORE: Angel Reese stunned after BYU commit AJ Dybantsa dunks over her at Sprite Jam Fest
Strong and the Huskies are putting on a show, jumping out to a 22-point lead midway through the third quarter.
If Strong and the Huskies can hold onto their commanding lead to knock off the top-ranked Bruins, they will advance to the national championship game where they will face off against Dawn Staley's defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks.
