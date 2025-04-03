The Atlanta Braves' season might already be over in April
By Matt Reed
The Major League Baseball season isn't even two weeks into the 2025 campaign yet, and one team might already be out of postseason contention based on their atrocious start.
The Atlanta Braves have had high expectations for several seasons now with a loaded lineup of big bats and a solid pitching staff, but with their division rivals, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, each boasting talented teams of their own it's going to take a lot for Atlanta to climb out of a massive early-season hole that they find themselves in.
The Braves are 0-7 to start their season following Wednesday's dramatic loss in the ninth inning when Shohei Ohtani took Atlanta deep with a home run to seal the result for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
And while there are 155 games remaining in an incredibly long season for the Braves, no team has ever been able to reach the playoffs after starting as poorly as Atlanta has in 2025.
Things have only gotten worse for the Braves in recent days as well with the news that Jurickson Profar has been suspended 80 games for violating the MLB substance abuse policy, as well as the fact that star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is likely still at least a month away from returning from his devastating knee injury.
