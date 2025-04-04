Paris Olympian retires from competition, will continue OnlyFans posts
A three-time Olympic rower announced in an Instagram post this week that he is retiring from competition for the second time in five years.
New Zealand's Robbie Manson, 35, returned to international racing in the men's double sculls, where he qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics with Ben Mason. The duo finished sixth.
Manson concluded his lengthy Instagram announcement Monday by stating "with that itch well and truly scratched, it’s time to shift my focus to growing my online coaching business and continuing to explore new things — whether that’s in fitness, business, or even (let’s call it this) my modelling career."
The "modelling" he's referring to? His OnlyFans account.
In an Aug. 2024 interview with the AP, Manson credited the adult site with boosting his athletic performance, saying his content included "thirst traps," but nothing pornographic.
"My content is nude or implied nude," he said at the time. "I keep it artistic, I have fun with it and try not to take myself too seriously. That's something I've also tried to maintain in my approach to rowing ... This approach has helped me achieve a personal best result at the Olympics."
Now, it appears Manson will keep the cash cow coming even if the Olympics aren't the goal. He also represented New Zealand at the 2012 and 2016 Games.
According to Attitude, Manson is not the first queer Olympian to turn to OnlyFans. As Australian diver Matthew Mitcham, the first openly gay man to win an Olympic gold medal, explained on the All Out podcast, “I spent 20 something years investing in my body so why not try and get some dividends out of that?”
In 2017, Manson set a world record time of 6:30.74 in winning the men's single sculls.
