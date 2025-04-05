UConn basketball star Jana El Alfy's parents travel to Final Four from Egypt
By Josh Sanchez
Friday was a special night for UConn women's basketball star Jana El Alfy. Not only was she playing in her first NCAA Tournament after being forced to sit out her first year with the Huskies due to injury, there were some special guests in attendance.
El Alfy's parents made the trip all the way from Egypt to watch their daughter play in her first Final Four. To make the occassion even more special, El Alfy was going head-to-head with the top-ranked UCLA Bruins and their All-American center Lauren Betts, one of the best players in the country.
Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant shared a photo of El Alfy's proud parents watching from the stands.
Simply incredible.
El Alfy is off to a hot start for the Huskies, who jumped out to an early first-quarter lead over the Bruins.
At the end of the first quarter, the Huskies hold a 23-13 lead over the Bruins, while El Alfy has been contributing all over the floor with two points, two rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Freshman sensation Sarah Strong leads all scorers with 8 points.
The winner of Friday night's Final Four showdown between UConn and UCLA will advance to Sunday afternoon's national championship game where they will take on Dawn Staley and the defending national champioin South Carolina Gamecocks.
