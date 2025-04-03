The Brooklyn Nets stupidly declined a generational trade back in 2022
By Matt Reed
The NBA world was sent into a frenzy this season when the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks engaged in one of the biggest, and arguably strangest, trades the league has ever seen. While Luka Doncic was sent to LA to pair up with LeBron James and Co., Anthony Davis moved to the Mavericks in a move that simply stunned the NBA community.
However, if we back up just a few years there was another seismic trade that nearly went down that would've garnered just as much attention, if not more, because of the superstars involved.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on the The Pat McAfee Show this week that back in 2022 the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics were engaged in trade talks centered around Kevin Durant going to Boston and a package of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a first-round pick landing in Brooklyn.
While the NBA insider was quick to point out that the Nets turned this offer down, in hindsight it looks like a terrible decision from Brooklyn's brass because of how good Brown has turned out to be on a championship-winning Celtics team.
Meanwhile, Durant isn't even on the Nets any longer, and following the failed experiment in Brooklyn the team also lost out on superstars like Kyrie Irving and James Harden when they both left as well.
Obviously the Nets were snake-bitten by Boston years ago when the team made a splash to bring in Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce in exchange for first-round picks that turned into All-Stars Brown and Jayson Tatum.
