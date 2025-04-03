Philadelphia man calls out mayor for being fan of Dallas Cowboys
By Tyler Reed
Hating a rival is one of the more fun things a sports fan can do. My heart has enough hate in it to hate many teams and their fan bases.
Apparently, I am not alone in this, as a Philadelphia man is disgusted with his mayor being a Dallas Cowboys fan.
In a video that will be going down as legendary, the man can't believe his city voted for someone who cheers for a team like the Cowboys.
Check out the clip below:
Let the hate flow through you, good sir. This man has seen enough when it comes to his local government being led by someone who believes Jerry Jones is going to win another Super Bowl.
Just two months removed from the Eagles dominating the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, fans are still leaning into the hate toward their NFC East rival.
The Eagles swept the Cowboys this past season in their two regular-season meetings. The Cowboys managed to score 13 points combined in their losses to the Eagles.
Even after dominating the Cowboys on the field, it appears the hate isn't going away anytime soon. Whenever this poor politician runs again, his competition will be running advertisements about him liking the Cowboys. You have to love local politics.
