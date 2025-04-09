Top NFL Draft prospect Ashton Jeanty reveals his legendary inspiration
By Matt Reed
The upcoming NFL Draft has a loaded field of running backs looking to break through at the next level, but for many, that conversation starts and finishes with Boise State superstar and projected top-10 selection Ashton Jeanty.
All the "draft experts" have Jeanty as the consensus number one RB heading into the 2025 draft, which shouldn't be surprising considering the year he's coming off of at a Boise State program that doesn't quite receive the same attention as a Power Five program.
Jeanty rushed for an outlandish 2,600 yards last season en route to bringing the Broncos to the College Football Playoff, where they competed admirably against a tough Penn State Nittany Lions team.
When speaking about current or former NFL stars that Jeanty has looked up to in his young career, he listed off four legends that he mirrors his game from, including Barry Sanders, Christian McCaffrey, Marshawn Lynch and Derrick Henry.
We'll have to wait and see where exactly Jeanty lands, but given everything that's been discussed up until this point it feels like he's going inside the top 10 and whichever team selects him will be getting an impact stud from Day 1.
