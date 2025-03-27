Ashton Jeanty draws the most surprising outcome at Boise State pro day
By Joe Lago
Ashton Jeanty is regarded the very best of a deep class of running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, but because teams have bigger priorities, the Boise State star has only a few logical landing spots in the first round, most notably as the No. 6 overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jeanty's explosive playmaking talent is so tantalizing that the Raiders and other RB1-needy teams weren't the only franchises to witness Jeanty's workout at Boise State's pro day on Wednesday.
The entire NFL came out to watch Jeanty. Reportedly, all 32 teams had representatives in attendance, including Raiders general manager John Spytek.
The 5-foot-8 1/2, 211-pound Jeanty showcased his balance, agility and power while participating in select drills. Like he did at last month's Scouting Combine, Jeanty opted not to run the 40-yard dash, preferring to have the game tape of his 2024 season — in which he rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns and averaged 7.0 yards per carry as a Heisman Trophy finalist — show how fast he is.
Despite not running the 40, Jeanty drew rave reviews.
And in case there were any questions about him being only a runner, Jeanty showed off his skills as a receiver.
North Carolina's Omarion Hampton and Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson are other highly coveted running backs in this draft. Both are rated behind Jeanty for a reason. Wednesday's pro day — and league-wide turnout — confirmed just how extraordinary he is.
