Legendary NFL coach makes bold comparison on top QB draft prospect, league MVP
By Matt Reed
This year's class of quarterbacks doesn't quite jump off the charts compared to 2024 when Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and Co. entered the NFL Draft.
However, while the conversation has largely been about Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, a former Super Bowl champion head coach believes scouts and the media have been overlooking an obvious breakout candidate.
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard won a national championship with the Buckeyes last season, but for some reason he's not being discussed as a top prospect entering the 2025 draft, let alone a first-round consideration.
Former Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden met with Howard during his Barstool Sports series where he meets with quarterback prospects, and the former Super Bowl winner gave the Ohio State talent an interesting NFL comparison.
Gruden told Howard that he reminds him of NFL MVP Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, especially because of his prototypical size and ability to run the ball effectively. While Howard is still being discussed as a Day 2 pick at this point, if Gruden is right then that means a team is getting a steal if they select the quarterback after Round 1.
