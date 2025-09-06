Danny Kanell delivers scalding hot take on Texas' chances to make CFP
By Tyler Reed
Week 1 of the college football season centered around the Texas Longhorns going into Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
It was a defensive battle that saw the Buckeyes take down the number one team in the country, which then earned the Buckeyes the number one spot.
All the talk leading up to the game was that Texas quarterback Arch Manning was going to write the first chapter of his legacy. Instead, it ended up being a dreadful first start for Manning that has some wondering if he is as good as he was advertised.
On Saturday morning, former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell was discussing what the outlook of the Longhorns' 2025 season will look like. Kanell did not hold back his feelings on the burnt orange squad from the SEC.
Kanell doesn't believe the Longhorns will even make the College Football Playoff.
"I don't think Texas is going to make the playoff. I think they're 9-3 when it's all said and done," Kanell said.
I mean, that result is possible. Kanell mentioned he didn't want to take away from the Buckeyes' win last Saturday; however, he absolutely is by saying Texas is not a top team in the country.
Overreactions are plenty after one game. Kanell, who is a longtime SEC hater, is all in on putting Texas on blast. But can we wait until September is over before saying a team is dead?
