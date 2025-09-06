Alabama fan's first move after winning Powerball: Fire Kalen DeBoer
By Tyler Reed
It wasn't the ideal start to the season for the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 1 of the college football season.
The Crimson Tide traveled to Tallahassee, Florida, and was sent home licking their wounds after a 31-17 beatdown from the Florida State Seminoles.
As you could imagine, that result did not go over well with the Tide faithful. Some are already wanting to see head coach Kalen DeBoer get the boot.
One of those fans in that party is Susie Conerly, who was asked what she would do if she won the $1.80 billion Powerball. Conerly told News 19 of Huntsville, Alabama, that she would buy out DeBoer's contract.
"I'll tell you exactly what I would do with the first $70 million. I'd pay off Kalen DeBoer and get him the heck out of the University of Alabama," said Conerly.
College football is a special sport. But it's even more special to the folks of Alabama. The Crimson Tide faithful were absolutely spoiled during the Nick Saban era. Now, they are seeing what it is like to have weaknesses.
All I can say is, coach DeBoer better pray that Susie does not win the Powerball tonight. I'm also praying she doesn't win, because I want to.
