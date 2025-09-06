The Big Lead

Alabama fan's first move after winning Powerball: Fire Kalen DeBoer

One fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide knows exactly what she would do with her Powerball winnings, and it's not good for head coach Kalen DeBoer.

By Tyler Reed

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Florida State Seminoles.
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Florida State Seminoles. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

It wasn't the ideal start to the season for the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 1 of the college football season.

The Crimson Tide traveled to Tallahassee, Florida, and was sent home licking their wounds after a 31-17 beatdown from the Florida State Seminoles.

MORE: Kalen DeBoer was always set up for failure as head coach of Alabama Crimson Tide

As you could imagine, that result did not go over well with the Tide faithful. Some are already wanting to see head coach Kalen DeBoer get the boot.

One of those fans in that party is Susie Conerly, who was asked what she would do if she won the $1.80 billion Powerball. Conerly told News 19 of Huntsville, Alabama, that she would buy out DeBoer's contract.

"I'll tell you exactly what I would do with the first $70 million. I'd pay off Kalen DeBoer and get him the heck out of the University of Alabama," said Conerly.

College football is a special sport. But it's even more special to the folks of Alabama. The Crimson Tide faithful were absolutely spoiled during the Nick Saban era. Now, they are seeing what it is like to have weaknesses.

MORE: Danny Kanell delivers scalding hot take on Texas' chances to make CFP

All I can say is, coach DeBoer better pray that Susie does not win the Powerball tonight. I'm also praying she doesn't win, because I want to.

Head Coach Kalen DeBoer watches his team go through practice for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Head Coach Kalen DeBoer watches his team go through practice for the Alabama Crimson Tide. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

NFL: Chargers end agonizing losing streak to Chiefs with impressive Week 1 victory

NBA: NBA superstar Luka Doncic goes viral for putting his dad on a poster

NHL: Hockey Hall of Famer, 6-Time Stanley Cup Champion, Dies at 78

SPORTS MEDIA: Chip Caray and his twin sons share funny moment in MLB broadcast booth

VIRAL: NBA fans react to Marshawn Lynch hilariously mispronouncing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s name

Home/CFB