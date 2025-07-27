The Big Lead

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce superfan names newborn after superstar couple

A superfan of the power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has named their newborn after the pop icon and NFL star.

By Tyler Reed

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce react after the AFC Championship.
Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce react after the AFC Championship. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Not since the days of Tony Romo and Jessica Simpson has the world cared about an NFL relationship like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

It makes sense. Swift is the most popular musician of this era, and Kelce is a member of the greatest franchise of the decade, the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the surface, life looks good for Swift and Kelce as fans swoon over their fairytale story. One fan has even taken their love for the couple one step further.

Yes, a child born at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, Missouri, has been named Kelce Taylor. That's when you know the love is real, I guess.

Honestly, it would be kind of hilarious if the child grew up to be a fan of Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers or a part of Raider Nation.

Also, doesn't this put pressure on the happy couple to stay together forever? Going to be a tough story for little Kelce Taylor when she asks why she was named what she was named if the Swift-Kelce romance doesn't last. Are name changes expensive? Personally, I would have gone with Mahomes Lombardi, or Dandy Andy.

Either way, good luck, baby Kelce. I'm sure you will never be bullied for this name.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

