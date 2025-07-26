UFC Abu Dhabi's Mohammad Yahya suffers all-time nasty eye injury vs Steven Nguyen
By Josh Sanchez
No one is going to question the toughness of UFC fighter Mohammad Yahya following his effort against Steven Nguyen on the preliminary card of UFC on ABC 9, also known as UFC Abu Dhabi.
Yahya faced off against Steven Nguyen in a featherweight bout, and was in for a tough night. Nguyen set a UFC record for most knockdowns in a single fight with 7, and Yahya's eye paid the price.
Ultimately, referee Jason Herzog stepped the fight due to the swelling under Yahya's left eye.
If you are squeamish, do not continue scrolling, because the eye injury was one of the gnarliest we've ever seen in recent mixed martial arts history.
WARNING: Graphic content that some may find disturbing.
UFC Abu Dhabi kicked at 12:00 p.m. ET with the preliminary card, headlined by a bantamweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Said Nurmagomedov, on ESPN, before the action shifts to ABC at 3:00 p.m. ET. The entire event is streaming live on ESPN+.
In the main event, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces former two-division ONE champion Reiner de Ridder.
