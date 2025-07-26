Viral Caitlin Clark Instagram post proves she's a certified ball-watcher
By Josh Sanchez
It's been a disappointing 2025 season for reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark, who has battled several injuries throughout the year that have kept her away from the court for 12 games.
When she's been on the court, the Indiana Fever star has been playing lights out, averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and five rebounds per game.
And while she's been off of the court, she's been finding other ways to impact the game.
Clark has been the ultimate hype woman for her teammates. She's always on the bench cheering them on and bringing the infectious energy that she brings to the court. She's also paying close attention to what Stephanie White is drawing up, earning her the nickname "Coach Caitlin."
But sometimes, you need to kick back and relax. For Clark, that means retreating to her epic home living room setup.
Clark shared a photo on Instagram to hype up the release of Happy Gilmore 2, which released on Netflix on Friday, July 25. After she shared a snap of her TV setup on Instagram Stories, it immediately went viral.
One X user asked why Clark would need three TVs mounted on her wall. Everyone in the comments immediately knew the answer: She's a certified ball-watcher.
Every sports fanatic who religiously watches sports knows that multi-screen viewing is the way to go.
Sure, everyone may not have three televisions to mount, but on gamedays, you need more than one screen.
Put the main game on the big screen, and other games you want to keep an eye on -- or, if it's NFL Sunday, the RedZone-- on the smaller TVs. It's a science.
We know that Caitlin Clark lives and breathes basketball and she's made appearances on the ManningCast to prove she watches football, so it's know surprise that CC got the TV game on lock.
