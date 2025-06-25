Taylor Swift makes surprising appearance with NFL stars at Tight Ends University
By Matt Reed
The NFL's biggest power couple was in attendance at this week's Tight Ends University, which has become a massive summer event for the specific position group as they prepare for the 2025 NFL season.
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift appeared together during Tuesday's festivities alongside many other top NFL tight ends, and the Grammy Award-winning artist had a special surprise for those in attendance.
While country music star Kane Brown also appeared and performed at the Tight Ends and Friends concert, however, Swift ended up getting a huge reception when she took the stage to sing an acoustic version of her popular song 'Shake it Off.'
As the NFL regular season gets closer, it appears fans will be seeing a lot more of Swift now that her Eras Tour has come to a conclusion and will allow her more time to watch Kelce and the Chiefs look to rebound and get back to the Super Bowl.
