Travis Kelce destroys anonymous NFL coach that disrespected Shedeur Sanders
By Matt Reed
The NFL world is still stunned by the way the 2025 NFL Draft went down, especially one of the event's biggest quarterback prospects, Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders.
While Sanders seemed like a sure thing to be selected inside the first 32 picks of this year's draft, his fall to the fifth round is still a bit of a shock to people within the league and fans that follow the NFL. However, one thing's certain and it's that many are frustrated with how certain anonymous tips may have messed with Sanders' reputation leading up to the Cleveland Browns eventually drafting him.
NFL superstar tight end and New Heights podcast co-host Travis Kelce ripped apart an anonymous coach that called out Sanders during the pre-draft process and had harsh things to say about his work ethic.
Sanders, by all accounts, was considered the second-best QB option in the draft behind number one pick Cam Ward, however, the former Colorado star ended up being the sixth signal caller off the board.
