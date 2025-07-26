Paige Bueckers continues to make WNBA history
There was incredible excitement in Dallas when the Wings drafted Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. So far, Bueckers has been excellent, even making it to the All-Star Game as a rookie.
She's been breaking records left and right. She recently became the first guard since Diana Taurasi to reach 300 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists in the WNBA. And now she's accomplished something that no player has managed to do before.
In her recent appearance against the Golden State Valkyries, Bueckers scored 17 points while grabbing six assists. This makes her the only WNBA player to date who has amassed more than 350 points and 100 assists in their first 20 games.
Bueckers has won at every level of the game she has played at; her high school and college careers saw her win numerous accolades. It's not surprising to those who have followed the Wings star for a while that she is now doing the same at the professional level.
The Wings have the worst record in the Western Conference, and it's unlikely that Bueckers will be able to lead them to the postseason at the first time of asking. However, the signs all point to her having a long and successful career in the W. She's only going to get better moving forward.
