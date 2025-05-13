Travis Kelce shows off slim new physique after dropping 25 lbs this offseason
By Tyler Reed
The Kansas City Chiefs' dreams of winning a third straight Super Bowl came to a soul-crushing halt, as the Philadelphia Eagles stunned the Chiefs dynasty in a 40-22 win in Super Bowl LIX.
While the loss in the big game will forever be painful, it doesn't do good for anyone who wants to dwell on one bad moment.
RELATED: Bengals fumbling future with 2024 NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson
For Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, it was time to move on, and this offseason, the Kansas City star has apparently focused on his diet.
During the Amazon Upfront event, Kelce showed off his incredible physical change, as the Chiefs star mentioned he dropped 25 lbs this offseason.
When his playing days are over, Kelce will see his name among the greats in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, for now, Kelce may have a chip on his shoulder.
The 2024 season was the worst season that Kelce has had statistically since his NFL journey began. Since becoming a part of the Chiefs offense, Kelce's 823 receiving yards was the worst total of his 12-year career. Not counting his rookie season, when Kelce appeared in just one game.
A motivated Kelce may not be good for the rest of the league. However, the veteran tight end is putting his health first, before he takes the field again this fall.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA DRAFT: NBA fans scream conspiracy as Dallas Mavericks win NBA Draft Lottery
NBA: Mavericks GM Nico Harrison celebrates after shocking NBA Draft Lottery win
NFL: ESPN makes major announcement about Super Bowl LXI coverage
SPORTS MEDIA: Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson reportedly turns down ABC's ‘Dancing With The Stars’
VIRAL: Livvy Dunne stuns in 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, ready for impact after LSU