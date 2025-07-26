Victor Wembanyama reposts video slamming NBA’s Karl Malone birthday wish
Karl Malone's legacy on the basketball court is impeccable; he is the third-highest scorer in NBA history. The man won two MVPs playing on the Utah Jazz and had a long and successful career. It's off the court where the issues with his legacy begin.
A lot of fans despise Malone for his involvement with a girl called Gloria Bell in 1984. In just his second season in the league, it was revealed that he had impregnated her at the age of 13. That is obviously incredibly problematic and it's resulted in Malone's legacy being quite heavily tarnished.
Any social media conversation about Malone isn't complete without many fans calling out his terrible past behaviour. His reported issues with Kobe Bryant over comments made about his wife, Vanessa, are also brought up. But it wasn't just random fans calling Malone out this time.
The NBAHistory page on X made an official post wishing the Mailman a happy 62nd birthday. And in response, when a fan shared a video talking about Malone should be jailed instead, it was shared by none other than Victor Wembanyama.
With reposts being visible on X, this naturally went viral, and fans couldn't believe that Wemby was agreeing with this take out loud. However, the San Antonio Spurs man has shown himself to be both principled and outspoken, so it's not too surprising that he felt comfortable reposting this. It certainly is a wild development, though.
