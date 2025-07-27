New York Yankees suffer massive injury blow with Aaron Judge placed on IL
By Matt Reed
The New York Yankees are in the thick of a heated American League playoff race with under 60 games remaining in the MLB regular season, however, their pathway to the postseason could be significantly more challenging after losing one of their biggest stars to an injury.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed Saturday that star hitter Aaron Judge will be placed on IL after suffering a flexor strain, however, the good news for New York is that his UCL remains intact.
Judge is currently having one of his best seasons of his professional career, with the Yankees hitter batting over .342 and having knocked in 90 runs and 85 RBI so far in 2025.
Despite the veteran seven-time All-Star's significant production for the Bronx Bombers, the Yankees still sit 6.5 games behind the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays and Boone's team will be praying that they can get their superstar back before losing more ground in the division.
