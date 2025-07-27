Los Angeles Rams face training camp challenge with star quarterback sidelined
By Matt Reed
The Los Angeles Rams are tasked with trying to take down the Philadelphia Eagles and the rest of the NFC's elite teams this NFL season, however, one glaring issue is already rearing itself in training camp with time running out until the regular season kicks off.
The Rams were one of the few teams to actually give the Eagles trouble in the 2024 NFL playoffs, but their path back to the postseason is very much dependent on veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who previously led the franchise to the Super Bowl three years ago.
Stafford has been ruled out of training camp for the near future though and the team is taking his back injury a "week at a time" as they determine the severity heading into a grueling NFL season.
Since joining the Rams in 2021, Stafford and head coach Sean McVay have been a massive part of the team's success and that's why Los Angeles will take every precaution they can to ensure that the 37 year old will be available to play once the regular season rolls around.
The Rams certainly have the offensive weapons to contend in the NFC and potentially to win another Super Bowl, but if Stafford does have to miss long portions of the season McVay's group could find itself in a difficult position to recover.
