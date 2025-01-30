Arch Manning inks massive NIL deal with Red Bull
By Tyler Reed
The Texas Longhorns may not have won the national championship this season, but the future is bright for the program.
One reason fans can be excited about the future is that once prized recruit, Arch Manning will be taking over the offense in 2025.
Manning was one of the most sought-after recruits in recent memory. Sure, the last name may carry some weight, but Manning's play on the field is what has put him in this position.
Now that college sports are in the NIL era, players like Manning are cashing in on opportunities. It appears the future of Texas football is now a part of the Red Bull family.
Red Bull made it official with an ad that featured Manning showing off his cannon while taking a sip of the energy drink that "gives you wings."
On3 Sports is reporting that the deal with Red Bull has now put Manning's NIL valuation at a staggering $6.6 million.
Now, those are just valuation numbers, but it looks like things are going well for Manning before he's even been given the keys to the Longhorns offense.
It has been a long time since a player's legend has grown this big before coming a full-time starter.
The NIL deals are nice; however, the pressure will be on for Manning to be nothing but a success when next season starts.
Of course, Manning knows this. Word is that he has two uncles who lived under high pressure for many years. 2025 could be the rebirth of the Manning legacy.
