Paul Finebaum firmly believes that Jim Harbaugh is a 'disingenuous fraud'
By Tyler Reed
It's hard to believe that just one season ago, Jim Harbaugh was leading the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship.
A lot has changed in a year, as Harbaugh left his alma mater for the head coaching position with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Also, the Wolverines have faced an investigation over sign stealing during their national championship run. An accusation that Harbaugh has always denied.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Doesn't Need The Media, The Media Needs Jim Harbaugh
However, one person has long believed that Harbaugh isn't who he appears to be during interviews, and that is Paul Finebaum
Finebaum has had beef with Harbaugh for a long time, and now, the two find their names in the headlines together once again.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema recently stirred the pot on social media. Bielema basically accused Harbaugh of cheating during his time at Michigan, causing social media to explode.
The comments from Bielema were discussed on 'The Paul Finebaum Show,' where the legendary radio host didn't hold back his feelings on Harbaugh.
"“He was fun when we were together. But he is right. Harbaugh is just a disingenuous fraud about all the things he used to say. He didn’t want to face the music. By the way, Michigan didn’t really want him to stay.”
Finebaum eluded that Michigan may not have wanted their national championship-winning coach back after the sign-stealing debacle.
One thing is for sure: more college coaches should use social media. Bielema is bringing heat, and we're just now at the end of January.
Is it August yet?
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Warriors weighing big ‘shake-up’
NFL: Latest Mock: What are the Titans thinking?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Greg Olsen might leave Fox to escape Brady’s shadow
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: SAS pleads with LeBron and Lakers to stop playing Bronny