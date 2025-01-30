Russian UFC star calls on EA Sports to add signature moves to UFC video game
By Simon Head
Russian striker Sharabutdin Magomedov is one of the wildest fighters in the UFC's middleweight division, and the fighter known to the fans as "Shara Bullet" wants to play a starring role in the UFC's video game.
Magomedov is all set to face fellow striker Michael "Venom" Page in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on Saturday in a bout that looks set to deliver a highlight-reel moment, regardless of who wins.
And, ahead of fight night in Riyadh, Magomedov said that he's spoken to the developers of the official UFC video game, EA Sports, in an attempt to persuade them to include his signature moves into the game's next update.
Chatting to the media this week ahead of his bout, Magomedov spoke about his powerful kicks, and how he almost knocked out an opponent with a kick, despite being on the floor at the time.
"My first fight, when I was on the ground, I did a kick from the ground and then another kick, and almost knocked out my opponent," he recalled.
"But he didn't go down, because he was made of steel. He was rock solid. So that was why he didn't get knocked out."
But the move that propelled Magomedov to UFC stardom came in his last fight, against Armen Petrosyan. In a back-and-forth encounter, Magomedov took Petrosyan's best shots, then knocked him out with a stunning pair of spinning backfists, one with each hand.
It was a fight-ending technique that fans had never seen before in the Octagon, and Magomedov said that he wants his new "Double Bullet" signature move to be added to the UFC video game.
"I've spoken to EA Sports, and I wanted them to add (the kick) into the game. Now I showed you the double backfist. I want that to go in, as well," he said.
"So, I've spoken to the directors of the game, the creators of the game, to make sure that my individual moves will be added into the game for me. But we'll see what else I can come up with in a fight."
As for what he has in store for Page on Saturday, Magomedov kept his cards close to his chest, but hinted that he may have another spectacular technique ready to show the world on fight night.
"I'll have to see what else I have in my arsenal," he said.
"Something that the world has not seen before."
