Rival F1 team bosses predict four-way fight for the title in 2025
By Simon Head
Zak Brown and Christian Horner may be set for a season-long battle in the 2025 Formula 1 season, but it appears they have already found common ground ahead of what promises to be a fiesty F1 campaign.
McLaren boss Brown saw his team capture the 2024 F1 constructors' championship after a strong surge in the second half of the season. And, with the teams at the apex of their development under the existing regulations, he expects to see the racing at the front of the grid to be even closer in 2025.
"I think the field is going to be even tighter than last season," Brown told the Autosport Business Exchange conference this week.
"I see the top four teams being just as tight as they were at the end of the year."
McLaren's mid-season updates to the car helped catapult drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri into potentially race-winning positions, and while Norris' late charge wasn't quite enough to overhaul Max Verstappen for the drivers' championship, the performance of both drivers helped the team catch and pass Red Bull and Ferrari to take the constructors' crown.
With the racing at the front expected to be closely contested, Brown said that a similar mid-season improvement from a single team could have a big effect on the 2025 championship.
"When you see the turnaround we had, there's no reason why other teams can't have that type of turnaround," he said.
"I think we're going to start for an epic season. I think we're going to have an unbelievable three, four-way driver championship. And four teams fighting for the constructors' (championship). I think that's possible."
Brown's assessment is echoed by the man whose team could be McLaren's major rivals in 2025.
Red Bull will hope to mount a stronger campaign after replacing the underperforming Sergio Perez with young Aussie Liam Lawson, and team boss Christian Horner sees the season developing into a four-way fight for the constructors' crown.
“I think it’s going to be super tight,” said Horner at the Autosport awards.
“You have four teams who are going to be very competitive. Take your pick.
"McLaren are going to be strong, Ferrari are going to be strong, Mercedes are going to have something to prove, as well. It could be a stellar year."
And Horner even had some positive words for the man he's spent much of his career trying to beat as he admitted that seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton looks pretty good in the iconic red of Ferrari.
“I’ve seen some pictures. I think it suits him!" he grinned.
"Look, I think it’s great for Formula 1 – Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari, that really is box office.
"I think it’s just another dynamic for this year that could be super exciting."
