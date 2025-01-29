Super Bowl LIX advertising to break commercial windfall record: report
A year ago, a 30-second Super Bowl commercial reportedly cost $7 million for the second consecutive year. This year, Fox is charging a bit more. Its ad inventory had already sold out by the time CEO Lachlan Murdoch spoke with investors on its Q1 earnings call last November — four months before the championship matchup was set.
It was no surprise, then, when Sports Business Journal's Mollie Cahillane reported Wednesday that the 59th edition of the NFL championship game will set a record commercial windfall.
The second Chiefs-Eagles matchup of the last three years has sold "a double-digit number of spots" for "north of $8 million," according to Cahillane.
Several brands didn’t even wait until the season began to reveal their ad buys for the game.
Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunited to recreate the iconic fake orgasm scene from their 1989 romcom "When Harry Met Sally" as part of a new Super Bowl commercial for Hellmann’s mayonnaise:
Tom Brady and Snoop Dogg are teaming up for an ad on behalf of the Robert Kraft Foundation for the second consecutive year (via USA Today):
Angel Soft toilet paper bought a 30-second spot for its Super Bowl debut. The ad will run during halftime:
Hailee Steinfeld and Wanda Sykes team up in a Novartis ad designed to raise awareness of breast cancer:
Other confirmed ad buys (according to Ad Age) include Liquid Death, Coffee Mate, Hims & Hers, Michelob Ultra, Nerds, Rocket Cos., Tubi, Bosch, and Bud Light.
