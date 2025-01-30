Warriors interested in two former All-Stars as trade deadline approaches
By Joe Lago
No blockbuster trade exists to immediately transform the Golden State Warriors into an NBA championship contender. The team's braintrust, however, remains intrigued by potential deals that could give the its declining dynasty a much-needed shot of energy to make a playoff push.
The Warriors are dangling a protected 2025 first-round pick to see what kind of interest it might generate as the Feb. 6 trade deadine approaches, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson III.
Golden State's free fall from a promising 12-3 start to the present-day mediocrity of hovering around .500 has ratcheted the "desperation level" for a "shake-up." The Warriors are most intrigued by two former All-Star wings: Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat and Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls.
The Athletic reports that the declining cost to acquire Butler due to an ongoing contract stalemate with Pat Riley has prompted Golden State to reconsider a deal for Butler. "There’s been a noticeable increase in intrigue from the front office about the idea of Butler at a bargain," according to Slater and Thompson.
The other revelation is the Warriors' interest in LaVine, who previously was thought to be too expensive ($43 million salary) and too much of a defensive liability. The Athletic reports that Golden State would be willing to do a deal for the two-time All-Star if the price is right, adding that "the idea of LaVine joining their midst has prompted some intrigue among key stakeholders."
Jonathan Kuminga, the talented but enigmatic 2021 No. 7 overall selection, is "essentially off the table" in any trade scenario for Butler or LaVine. Andrew Wiggins is the "obvious salary match" in any deal with a $26.2 million cap figure, according to Slater and Thompson.
