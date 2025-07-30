Sophie Cunningham gets pro wrestling pitch after emerging as Caitlin Clark's enforcer
By Josh Sanchez
Sophie Cunningham is a seasoned veteran of the WNBA, playing in her seventh season; her first with the Indiana Fever after spending the first six years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury.
But while she has been around, Cunningham has reached a new level of stardom thanks to playing alongside Caitlin Clark and emerging as her enforcer.
Cunningham has been involved in a few heated moments while defending Clark on the court, and the Fever fans have been eating it up.
MORE: WNBA fines Sophie Cunningham for Sabrina Carpenter TikTok video slamming referees
As it turns out, they aren't alone. Since her breakout into the mainstream, Cunningham has caught the attention of some professional wrestling executives, including Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.
Buss is also the co-owner of Women of Wrestling, and her fellow co-owner David McClane pitched Cunningham during an appearance at San Diego Comic Con.
"I'm from Indiana. I'm from Indianapolis, and that's the home of not only the second-best basketball team in the country this last year, but the biggest name in professional basketball today, Caitlin Clark. And Caitlin Clark has an enforcer. She's the Marty McSorley to Wayne Gretzky, and she is a stunning athlete," he said, via Indiana Fever on SI.
MORE: WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark sets record with most expensive women's sports card
"I flew to Las Vegas and watched them in action against the Aces, and I would love to have Sophie Cunningham in WOW, because she takes down the competition, and she makes sure that Caitlin Clark is safe on the basketball floor. We’d love to have Sophie in WOW."
Whether Cunningham would ever accept the offer remains to be seen, but it would be entertaining to see her do a few bits during the offseason.
For what it's worth, Jeanie Buss is also fully on board bringing Sophie to WOW.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: Colorado football coach Deion Sanders reveals cancer diagnosis, bladder removal surgery
MLB: Tributes to Ryne Sandberg hit social media after sad news about Cubs legend
NBA: Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's fiancée Jade Jones reacts to engagement with viral song
SPORTS MEDIA: Luka Doncic shows off new physique on 'Men's Health Magazine' cover
VIRAL: NFL insider reveals former Raiders star Christian Wilkins tried to 'kiss' teammate