WNBA fines Sophie Cunningham for Sabrina Carpenter TikTok video slamming referees

CUNNINGHAM FINED $500: Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has been fined $500 by the WNBA for posting a TikTok criticizing the leagues referees.



Cunningham’s response on Twitter/X: “I got fined $500 for this TikTok 🤣🤣 idk why this is funny to me… like ok 👍🏼 you got it… pic.twitter.com/CmpBNkzcho