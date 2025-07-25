The Big Lead

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark sets record with most expensive women's sports card

The Indiana Fever star recently saw one of her WNBA rookie cards sell for an astounding amount during a Fanatics auction.

By Matt Reed

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during a game against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during a game against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Just when everyone thought the hype around Caitlin Clark couldn't get any bigger, the WNBA superstar just set a new women's sports record after one of her Indiana Fever rookie cards went to auction with Fanatics Collect.

The auction featured a rare Clark 1/1 Panini Flawless Rookie Logowoman Patch that ended up breaking the record for the most expensive women's sports trading card ever after it sold for over $660,000 to one lucky bidder.

While Clark is currently sidelined with an injury, it's certainly a big-time achievement knowing that basketball and other sports fans have been so invested in her career despite only playing professionally for over a year.

The Fever have already become extremely prevalent around the WNBA due to Clark's huge following, and that included the team recently getting their own special 'Stranger Things' jersey that had their team hyped up to wear during games.

Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark arrives before the 2025 WNBA All-Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark arrives before the 2025 WNBA All-Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

