Fever star Sophie Cunningham jerseys sell out after viral WNBA brawl
By Matt Reed
WNBA games have been seeing increased attention lately, especially ones involving Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. However, it was another Fever star player that garnered much of the focus Tuesday night.
RELATED: Van Lathan declares himself 'Caitlin Clark hater' after WNBA star's brilliance
Following a wild encounter towards the end of the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun, Sophie Cunningham put herself on the line by defending Clark and sparking a brawl between the two teams that ultimately got Cunningham ejected.
While some WNBA fans were not pleased by Cunningham's actions, many Fever fans stepped up and showed their support for the Indiana guard by selling out her jersey on the league's website.
It appears that even though Clark may receive a lot of the headlines as the Fever continue to build towards being a title contender that Cunningham is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Indianapolis as well.
