Indiana Fever players hyped over 'Stranger Things' WNBA jersey collaboration
By Matt Reed
The Indiana Fever continue to step up and deliver when it comes to keeping the attention on their WNBA team, and that will certainly continue in the near future after their latest jersey collaboration with one of the hottest shows on Netflix.
The Fever announced their new collab with Netflix show Stranger Things, which includes a black base for the jersey and red speckled spots across it. Perhaps it's because the players are fans of the show, which returns for its fifth season in November.
Caitlin Clark and her Fever teammates caught a first glimpse at their new threads, and it's safe to say that the Indiana players are pretty hyped up about having their new jerseys inspired by the hit streaming show.
The Fever needed some good news after their recent struggles, which include posting a 12-12 record at the WNBA All-Star break and the fact that Clark has missed a bunch of time this season due to various injuries.
