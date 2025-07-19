Caitlin Clark goes viral for jacked physique at WNBA 3-Point Contest
By Josh Sanchez
The WNBA put on a show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday night as All-Star Weekend kicked into full swing with the 3-Point Contest and Skills Competition.
It was a night dominated by the New York Liberty, with Sabrina Ionescu winning the second 3-Point Contest of her career and Natasha Cloud squeaking out a 1.1-second victory in the Skills Competition.
Caitlin Clark, unfortunately, was unable to participate in the 3-Point Contest due to a groin injury, but the reigning Rookie of the Year still found a way to steal the show.
MORE: Caitlin Clark's brother Colin calls out WNBA refs on 'StudBudz' stream
Clark went viral on social media after a photo of her flexing during a celebration in the crowd had everyone talking about her jacked physique.
Someone has been hitting the gym.
Clark has been going through a sophomore slump while dealing with injuries all season long. She is shooting just 36.7 percent from the field and an abysmal 27.9 percent from three-point range.
MORE: 2025 WNBA All-Star Game live stream, start time, & viewing info
She has missed time on three different occassions this season due to multiple injuries, so hopefully she will take the time to fully heal before returning to the court.
As for WNBA All-Star Weekend, it comes to an end on Saturday night with the All-Star Game which tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
