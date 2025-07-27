Skip Bayless ready for Washington Commanders to return to their former name
By Tyler Reed
The Washington Commanders are coming off their most successful season since 1991 with their NFC Championship appearance this past year.
The team should be gearing up for another big year, but President Donald Trump may have thrown a wrench in the team blocking out any outside news.
President Trump recently made a demand on his Truth Social account that if the Commanders wanted a new stadium in Washington, D.C., that the team should go back to their former nickname, "Redskins."
Changing the name is highly unlikely. The Cleveland Guardians have even come out to say they are happy to build on their new nickname, "Guardians", shutting down any hopes Trump may have had of getting the Cleveland baseball team to go back to their old name.
However, if someone is going to put themselves at the forefront of an issue that doesn't concern them, it's Skip Bayless.
At this point, it's just trolling, right? Bayless shared his opinion on the matter by saying he would be okay with the Commanders going back to their former nickname.
Folks, no matter the nostalgia you feel for the name, it isn't coming back. But shoutout to Bayless, the man knows how to get clicks. Can't we just watch football in peace?
