Skip Bayless compares Gregg Popovich to Donald Trump in bizarre rant
By Tyler Reed
It was a sad down for the entire basketball world when it was announced that Gregg Popovich would be stepping down as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs.
After suffering a stroke, Popovich's health did not allow him to finish the season on the sidelines with the Spurs. However, the legendary coach will be taking a front office role for the franchise.
RELATED: Paul Pierce pokes fun at himself, re-enacting legendary moment after losing bet
Skip Bayless, who is no stranger to saying the most bizarre things in the most awkward of times, is once again making headlines by comparing Popovich to the coach's favorite President (it's not), Donald Trump.
In the clip from 'The Skip Bayless Show', the host shared that he believes Popovich was a bully, something that Bayless stated the legendary head coach has always blasted Trump of being.
Nothing like mixing politics and sports; two topics that everyone loves to talk about at the same time. However, if anyone is going to make those topics mix, it's Bayless.
I'm not watching the entire nine minute clip of Bayless flapping his gums. So if he said this was all a joke, then that's on me. However, Bayless is grabbing for headlines, so why not go after the coach who had to leave the job he loves due to health issues? Keep up the good work, Skip.
