Skip Bayless pokes fun at New York Knicks' epic NBA Playoffs choke job
By Tyler Reed
It still doesn't seem real that the New York Knicks lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers.
The Knicks were up by double digits with less than three minutes to go in the game, and that's when the nightmare unfolded in Madison Square Garden.
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton tied the game at the end of regulation in the most ridiculous manner possible, then gave Knicks fans a terrible flashback with his choking sign made famous by Reggie Miller.
No one who covers the sport can even believe what they witnessed on Wednesday night, especially Skip Bayless.
Bayless had to get his shots in on one of Stephen A. Smith's favorite squads. The two former co-workers love to take digs at each other's favorite teams. Smith has made a living off of trolling Dallas Cowboys fans.
The Game 1 loss by the Knicks is one of those games where it wouldn't be a surprise if they lost this series after such a dramatic loss.
However, Knicks fans have been reminding everyone on social media that the iconic Miller choking sign series was won by the Knicks.
No offense to the two teams in the Western Conference Finals, but the Eastern Conference matchup was the most anticipated, and now, it is the most can't miss series in the NBA postseason.
