Skip Bayless thinks NFL teams sent major 'F You' message to Deion Sanders, Shedeur

Skip Bayless doesn't hold back on his feelings about when Shedeur Sanders was drafted and believes the NFL has it out for the Sanders family.

By Tyler Reed

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders hugs his son, Shedeur Sanders, before facing Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This is probably the first time in the history of the NFL Draft that the biggest story is about a fifth round pick.

Shedeur Sanders was once thought to be the potential top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he wasn't selected until the 144th pick by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.

Many are attempting to play detective now in hopes of figuring out how this could have happened. Skip Bayless is one of those people who doesn't understand how it went down like this.

Bayless is not ready to go as far as some who are saying this was collusion. However, the legendary sports take artist does feel like the league was giving the Sanders family a giant middle finger with how this played out.

There have been reports of Sanders tanking pre-draft interviews for teams he had no interest in playing for, while others are now saying he was never a first round talent.

Mel Kiper's epic rant during the draft leaned more toward the statements that Bayless has recently made. Kiper went as far as to say the NFL has no clue how to scout quarterbacks, and that is the reason why Sanders slid so far.

It doesn't matter now. All Sanders can do is make everyone who decided he wasn't a good quarterback eat crow by his play on the field.

