Skip Bayless thinks NFL teams sent major 'F You' message to Deion Sanders, Shedeur
By Tyler Reed
This is probably the first time in the history of the NFL Draft that the biggest story is about a fifth round pick.
Shedeur Sanders was once thought to be the potential top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he wasn't selected until the 144th pick by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.
RELATED: Minnesota Vikings legend's son gets invitation to join team's rookie minicamp
Many are attempting to play detective now in hopes of figuring out how this could have happened. Skip Bayless is one of those people who doesn't understand how it went down like this.
Bayless is not ready to go as far as some who are saying this was collusion. However, the legendary sports take artist does feel like the league was giving the Sanders family a giant middle finger with how this played out.
There have been reports of Sanders tanking pre-draft interviews for teams he had no interest in playing for, while others are now saying he was never a first round talent.
Mel Kiper's epic rant during the draft leaned more toward the statements that Bayless has recently made. Kiper went as far as to say the NFL has no clue how to scout quarterbacks, and that is the reason why Sanders slid so far.
It doesn't matter now. All Sanders can do is make everyone who decided he wasn't a good quarterback eat crow by his play on the field.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
RANKINGS: Top 10 most hated teams in sports
NBA: Refs admit they missed crucial foul call in Knicks' close win over Pistons
NFL: Bills GM Brandon Beane rips 'dumbest' criticism of Buffalo's draft by local radio show
SPORTS MEDIA: Embattled executive fired by Fox Sports releases statement
WNBA: Caitlin Clark feels bigger and better at Indiana Fever training camp ahead of WNBA season