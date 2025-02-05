Milwaukee Bucks fans dream of a new big three after landing Kyle Kuzma in trade
By Tyler Reed
The NBA has been no stranger to dropping massive trade news this season. The league was flipped upside down when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Now, it may be hard to top that kind of news, but the Milwaukee Bucks are not looking for headlines but rather just trying to get better.
On Wednesday, Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are sending Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and second-round draft compensation.
Middleton was a key piece to the Bucks winning the NBA championship back in 2021. Now, he will be looking for a fresh start on a struggling Wizards team.
On the flip side, Kuzma is probably on cloud nine, knowing he is no longer a member of the Wizards. This season, Kuzma has averaged 15 points per game to go along with five rebounds.
The Bucks currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Wizards are in last place with a depressing 8-41 record.
It has to be disheartening to know that you are going from playing on a playoff team to a team that is hoping to win the draft lottery.
It may not be an eye-popping move for the Bucks; however, adding Kuzma does make them better, and with fourth place within reach in the conference, it was time to make a move.
