Jameis Winston has found his next calling whenever he decides to hang up the cleats
By Tyler Reed
Since the first time Jameis Winston's name was ever uttered during his time with Flordia State, the quarterback has been a star.
The former number one overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft may not have become what was expected of him, but even this past season with the Cleveland Browns, Winston flashed those moments that have made him such an exciting follow.
Winston has teamed up with FOX Sports to assist them with their Super Bowl coverage. It's only Tuesday, and Winston has already proven to be a star among the media circle.
Winston takes the game of football seriously, but he wasn't afraid to crack jokes about himself when trying to toss a cookie to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.
His first attempt caused Winston to make a joke about his interception struggles throughout his playing career, which got a great reaction out of Kelce.
The free-agent quarterback has already created enough viral moments this week that he has a reel ready for any company that would be looking to hire him.
FOX Sports isn't going to let Winston slip through the cracks. When the former Heisman winner's days are done on the field, expect Winston to be in a studio talking football.
This is just one man's opinion, but Winston would thrive with ESPN's College GameDay crew or would be the perfect fit to bring CBS's coverage of the NFL to a new generation.
Winston will have his choice of suitors whenever the decision is officially made to move into the sports media side of things.
