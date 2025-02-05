There’s a blatantly obvious recipe for the Eagles to win the Super Bowl
By Matt Reed
When you look at the Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles there's not much between the teams that separates one another from glory this season.
Both teams have won and appeared in the Super Bowl multiple times over the past decade. Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni are two of the winningest coaches in the NFL at this stage of their respective careers.
Most importantly, the Chiefs and Eagles are littered with stars at almost every position group, including Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Travis Kelce and A.J. Brown. Not to mention both teams are extremely good in the trenches on the offensive and defensive lines.
That being said, there's a very obvious way that the Eagles can take down Kansas City and prevent Mahomes and Co. from completing a historic three-peat on Sunday; by simply hold onto the football.
It's a point Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt eloquently put onto display this week when breaking down the game, and he's certainly right about how Philadelphia can have a positive outcome. All you have to do is look back at Feb. 2018 when the Eagles took down another legendary team, the New England Patriots.
Philadelphia wasn't able to shut down Tom Brady and the Patriots for four quarters. That's because nobody has ever been able to do that. What the Eagles did do on that day though was hold onto the football, made the most of nearly every offensive drive and when the game was on the line their defense came up with a massive fumble recovery courtesy of Brandon Graham's strip sack.
Sunday won't be any different for Sirianni and his team as they look to contain Mahomes, Kelce and a Chiefs offense that seemingly scores whenever they want to in the postseason.
Yes, Jalen Hurts, Barkley and the Eagles offense need to put up a fair amount of points in the Super Bowl, but Philadelphia's defense is the key to stunting Kansas City's historic run. This postseason the Eagles have forced an astounding 10 turnovers in three games.
More importantly, though, Philly's offense hasn't turned the ball over once in the playoffs and their offense has been firing on all cylinders at the perfect time.
