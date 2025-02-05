Kyrie Irving admits major 2018 discussion to team up with Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant in Boston
In just one night, the entire dynamic of the Dallas Mavericks roster has changed. Previously, Luka Doncic was the focal point for the franchise.
Now, with his shocking trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyrie Irving has seemingly become the main point of focus for the organization alongside perennial NBA All-Star Anthony Davis.
While the Mavs also have a third star in Klay Thompson, the former Golden State Warriors veteran is arguably out of his prime.
RELATED: Anthony Davis 'shocked' by trade that sent him to Mavericks, Luka Dončić to Lakers
Keeping that in mind, many are linking none other than Kevin Durant to the Mavericks as the Phoenix Suns are reportedly looking to move the 2x NBA champion ahead of the Feb. 06, 2025, NBA Trade Deadline.
It would essentially lead to a Big 3 of Irving, Davis, and Durant. Speaking of which, Kai did confirm that the three stars discussed this possibility when he was playing for the Boston Celtics in 2018.
"We were discussing in 2018, just for everybody at home that's watching, because I know all of these words are going to be looked at." Irving said. "But yeah, in 2018, it was a dream for Kyrie, AD, [Kevin Durant] to be on one team and still keep [Jayson Tatum] and let him grow and then see how it goes. But back then, those young guys weren't ready to be in trade rumors, man. Our locker room splintered after that once they found out. It wasn't [Jaylen Brown] or JT, but our locker room splintered once they started figuring out the trade rumors, and our season started going in a whole different way."
Well, as Irving stated, the move never came to life after the rumors were leaked to the media.
Although the Boston Celtics failed to create this Big 3 in 2018, the Mavericks may take an attempt at it in the upcoming offseason. It would essentially be a dream come true for Irving.
