Dennis Schroder calls the NBA trade deadline "modern slavery"
By Matt Reed
This year's NBA trade deadline could be one of the wildest we've seen in recent memory, especially after what the Dallas Mavericks just did by sending superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, one NBA player has some incredibly harsh words about trades and believes the whole process needs to change.
Dennis Schroder has been in the league for over a decade and played for eight different teams, and as this season's transaction period nears a conclusion the Germany native compared the trade deadline to "modern slavery."
This comment from Schroder came on the heels of Doncic being sent to the Lakers after seemingly never expressing any interest in leaving the Mavericks. Meanwhile, star center Anthony Davis had to also be feeling similarly to Doncic after feeling blindsided when the Lakers sent him the opposite way.
The entire NBA world is still trying to fully comprehend what transpired because the deal simply doesn't make any sense for the Mavericks.
Schroder's comments seem to be incredibly pointed towards an extremely dark time in American history, however, the premise of his statement does certainly bring up valid points considering how challenging it can be for athletes that are moved in deals against their will.
Players in many sports are forced to move to new cities, pack up and leave family and friends, as well as the battle of having to integrate themselves into a different organization.
At the end of the day, sports are a business, but just as Schroder argued it definitely feels like there could be a better way for athletes and their families to be treated in these different situations, even if they are making millions of dollars in the process.
