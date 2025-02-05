Travis Kelce is in denial about where Taylor Swift’s NFL fandom really lies
By Matt Reed
Taylor Swift is in a very unique position on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle it out for the Super Bowl. On one hand, Swift has to support her boyfriend and Chiefs star Travis Kelce, meanwhile on the other she's a Pennsylvania that's publicly stated in the past that she and her family are diehard Eagles fans.
However, Kelce seems to be in denial about his girlfriend's NFL fandom. Luckily for Eagles fans, Swift told the entire world about it during a 2023 concert she performed at in Philadelphia during her Eras Tour.
“I don't know her to have the (Eagles) fandom,” Kelce said during Super Bowl week. "I know her father has the Philadelphia fandom as an Eagles fan. Yeah, she'll be all for the Chiefs this time around."
You sure about that, though, Travis? Less than two years ago, Swift explained the lyrics to one of her songs with the line "... with my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door."
She went out of her way to tell everyone that she was "from Philly" and that she was obviously talking about the Birds.
Not to mention the fact that Swift has worn Eagles gear in the past during public appearances, as well as having performed the national anthem for the Philadelphia Phillies when the team won the World Series back in 2008.
Nobody's saying Swift can't support her boyfriend or maybe the fact that she could've changed her fandom due to her relationship, but the receipts are there and they tell a very different story than what Kelce is pointing our.
