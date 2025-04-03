Saquon Barkley gives president Donald Trump's grandson special gift
By Matt Reed
A lot has been made of the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, especially when a false report came out stating that the team wouldn't be going to the White House to meet with president Donald Trump after winning the Super Bowl this February.
Now, that story has since been quashed and the Eagles have revealed that they will be attending a White House visit at some point this year. Star running back Saquon Barkley already seems to have a good relationship with the president and his family, after recently appearing in several photos with Trump's daughter, Ivanka.
The two, and Ivanka's husband - Jared Kushner - were spotted in a photo at the J.P. Morgan Tech 100 Summit, where the Super Bowl champion even gifted Ivanka's son a signed football.
It's unknown at this point when Philadelphia will make their visit to Pennsylvania Avenue, however, Trump also announced recently that the Kansas City Chiefs have been invited because they weren't able to attend a visit during 2020 when COVID-19 prevented them from coming.
