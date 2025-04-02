The Big Lead

Who are the highest paid MLB managers? One new contract for 2025 breaks previous record

Dave Roberts was rewarded handsomely for the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series victory over the New York Yankees.

By J.P. Hoornstra

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) hug before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium.
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) hug before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Dave Roberts' new contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, signed in March, didn't merely represent a sizable raise compared to his previous salary.

It made him the highest-paid manager in baseball history.

Roberts will earn $32.4 million over the next four years under the terms of the extension. His $8.1 million average annual value edges him ahead of Craig Counsell's AAV on his five-year, $40 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

More news: 'Fight For Glory' on Apple TV+ amps up the World Series highlight film for the digital age

The Dodgers' 11th-year manager secured his legacy after winning his second World Series in four years, as the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in a five-game series last October. Roberts' .627 regular season winning percentage is not only the highestamong active managers, it's also the best in American or National League history.

Counsell is number 2 on the list, and Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo — two years removed from a National League pennant-winning season — is third with an average annual value of $5.0 million.

More news: MLB bans torpedo bats—or so 'Pardon the Interruption' would have you believe

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also signed a contract extension prior to the 2025 season, and he figures to crack the top three in 2026. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Boone's new deal pays $4.5 million this year, matching Bruce Bochy of the Texas Rangers at No. 4.

However, Boone's extension added two years at $5M and $5.5M, respectively, paying him $15M over the next three seasons, per the Post.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLBFormer MLB infielder discusses replacing Fernando Valenzuela in radio booth
MLBYankees' Giancarlo Stanton slams the door on possible torpedo bat/injury controversy
MLBMLB.tv inaccessible on Opening Day because of technical issue
SPORTS MEDIA:Joe Buck's proud dad story about his father, Jack, will warm your heart
MLB:Red Sox's $170 million Garrett Crochet contract could pay dividends

Home/MLB