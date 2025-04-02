Who are the highest paid MLB managers? One new contract for 2025 breaks previous record
Dave Roberts' new contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, signed in March, didn't merely represent a sizable raise compared to his previous salary.
It made him the highest-paid manager in baseball history.
Roberts will earn $32.4 million over the next four years under the terms of the extension. His $8.1 million average annual value edges him ahead of Craig Counsell's AAV on his five-year, $40 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
The Dodgers' 11th-year manager secured his legacy after winning his second World Series in four years, as the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in a five-game series last October. Roberts' .627 regular season winning percentage is not only the highestamong active managers, it's also the best in American or National League history.
Counsell is number 2 on the list, and Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo — two years removed from a National League pennant-winning season — is third with an average annual value of $5.0 million.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone also signed a contract extension prior to the 2025 season, and he figures to crack the top three in 2026. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Boone's new deal pays $4.5 million this year, matching Bruce Bochy of the Texas Rangers at No. 4.
However, Boone's extension added two years at $5M and $5.5M, respectively, paying him $15M over the next three seasons, per the Post.
